A Close Look At FingerTango Inc.’s (HKG:6860) 65% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate FingerTango Inc. (HKG:6860) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for FingerTango:

0.65 = CN¥270m ÷ (CN¥697m – CN¥283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, FingerTango has an ROCE of 65%.

Is FingerTango’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that FingerTango’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Entertainment industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, FingerTango’s ROCE is currently very good.

SEHK:6860 Last Perf February 7th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is FingerTango? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do FingerTango’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

FingerTango has total assets of CN¥697m and current liabilities of CN¥283m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 41% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts FingerTango’s ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On FingerTango’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.