A Close Look At Fope S.p.A.’s (BIT:FPE) 19% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Fope S.p.A. (BIT:FPE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fope:

0.19 = €4.9m ÷ (€36m - €9.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Fope has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Fope Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Fope's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Fope compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, Fope's ROCE appears to be 19%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 9.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Fope's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:FPE Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Fope.

Fope's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Fope has total assets of €36m and current liabilities of €9.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Fope's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Fope could be worth a closer look. Fope looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .