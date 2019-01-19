A Close Look At GHCL Limited’s (NSE:GHCL) 19% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate GHCL Limited (NSE:GHCL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for GHCL:

0.19 = ₹5.0b ÷ (₹36b – ₹11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, GHCL has an ROCE of 19%.

Is GHCL’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see GHCL’s ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Chemicals industry. Independently of how GHCL compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

GHCL’s current ROCE of 19% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 26% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for GHCL.

GHCL’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

GHCL has total assets of ₹36b and current liabilities of ₹11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From GHCL’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, GHCL could be worth a closer look.