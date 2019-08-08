A Close Look At Global Health Limited’s (ASX:GLH) 15% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Global Health:

0.15 = AU$316k ÷ (AU$7.2m - AU$5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Global Health has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Global Health Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Global Health's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.0% average in the Healthcare Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Global Health's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Global Health's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Global Health is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Global Health's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Global Health has total assets of AU$7.2m and current liabilities of AU$5.0m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 70% of its total assets. Global Health has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

Our Take On Global Health's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. Global Health shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .