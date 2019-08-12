A Close Look At Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:6189) 19% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6189) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings:

0.19 = CN¥207m ÷ (CN¥2.6b - CN¥1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings has an ROCE of 19%.

Check out our latest analysis for Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings

Does Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Construction industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings's current ROCE of 19% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:6189 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.