A Close Look At Guillemot Corporation S.A.’s (EPA:GUI) 12% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Guillemot Corporation S.A. (EPA:GUI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Guillemot:

0.12 = €7.1m ÷ (€101m - €39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Guillemot has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Guillemot's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Guillemot's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 7.7% average in the Tech industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Guillemot's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how Guillemot's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Guillemot.

Do Guillemot's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Guillemot has total liabilities of €39m and total assets of €101m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Guillemot has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Guillemot's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Guillemot looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .