A Close Look At Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s (EPA:RMS) 36% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (EPA:RMS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions:

0.36 = €2.1b ÷ (€7.5b - €1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an ROCE of 36%.

Is Hermès International Société en commandite par actions's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Hermès International Société en commandite par actions's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:RMS Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

How Hermès International Société en commandite par actions's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has total liabilities of €1.6b and total assets of €7.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.