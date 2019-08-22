A Close Look At Indian Terrain Fashions Limited’s (NSE:INDTERRAIN) 18% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Indian Terrain Fashions Limited (NSE:INDTERRAIN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Indian Terrain Fashions:

0.18 = ₹467m ÷ (₹4.2b - ₹1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Indian Terrain Fashions has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Indian Terrain Fashions's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Indian Terrain Fashions's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Indian Terrain Fashions's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Indian Terrain Fashions's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:INDTERRAIN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Indian Terrain Fashions.

How Indian Terrain Fashions's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Indian Terrain Fashions has total assets of ₹4.2b and current liabilities of ₹1.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. Indian Terrain Fashions has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Indian Terrain Fashions's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Indian Terrain Fashions out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.