A Close Look At Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSIT) 18% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Insight Enterprises:

0.18 = US$195m ÷ (US$2.5b – US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Insight Enterprises has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Insight Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Insight Enterprises’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Insight Enterprises sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Insight Enterprises’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Insight Enterprises has total assets of US$2.5b and current liabilities of US$1.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Insight Enterprises’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

Our Take On Insight Enterprises’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities.