A Close Look At KEI Industries Limited’s (NSE:KEI) 39% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate KEI Industries Limited (NSE:KEI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for KEI Industries:

0.39 = ₹3.1b ÷ (₹22b – ₹14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, KEI Industries has an ROCE of 39%.

View our latest analysis for KEI Industries

Does KEI Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. KEI Industries’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 16% average in the Electrical industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, KEI Industries’s ROCE is currently very good.

NSEI:KEI Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for KEI Industries.

Do KEI Industries’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

KEI Industries has total liabilities of ₹14b and total assets of ₹22b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, KEI Industries’s returns are still very good.

Our Take On KEI Industries’s ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. But note: KEI Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).