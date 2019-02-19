A Close Look At Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:1690) 20% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1690) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings):

0.20 = HK$36m ÷ (HK$207m – HK$70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) has an ROCE of 20%.

View our latest analysis for Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)

Does Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Construction industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s current ROCE of 20% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 56% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:1690 Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) has total liabilities of HK$70m and total assets of HK$207m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.