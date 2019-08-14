A Close Look At Lectra SA’s (EPA:LSS) 21% ROCE

Today we'll look at Lectra SA (EPA:LSS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lectra:

0.21 = €41m ÷ (€317m - €121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Lectra has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Lectra's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Lectra's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Lectra's ROCE is currently very good.

We can see that , Lectra currently has an ROCE of 21%, less than the 28% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Lectra's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Lectra.

Do Lectra's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Lectra has total assets of €317m and current liabilities of €121m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Lectra's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Lectra's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. There might be better investments than Lectra out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.