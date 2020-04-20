A Close Look At Lindsay Australia Limited’s (ASX:LAU) 8.8% ROCE

Today we'll look at Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lindsay Australia:

0.088 = AU$19m ÷ (AU$318m - AU$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Lindsay Australia has an ROCE of 8.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Lindsay Australia

Does Lindsay Australia Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Lindsay Australia's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.1% average in the Transportation industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Lindsay Australia's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Lindsay Australia's ROCE appears to be 8.8%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 6.4%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Lindsay Australia's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:LAU Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Lindsay Australia's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Lindsay Australia has total assets of AU$318m and current liabilities of AU$101m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. Lindsay Australia's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.