A Close Look At Mastermyne Group Limited’s (ASX:MYE) 16% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mastermyne Group:

0.16 = AU$8.6m ÷ (AU$83m – AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Mastermyne Group has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Mastermyne Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Mastermyne Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Metals and Mining industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Mastermyne Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Mastermyne Group delivered an ROCE of 16%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Remember that most companies like Mastermyne Group are cyclical businesses. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Mastermyne Group.

Do Mastermyne Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mastermyne Group has total liabilities of AU$29m and total assets of AU$83m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. Mastermyne Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.