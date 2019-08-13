A Close Look At MOIL Limited’s (NSE:MOIL) 23% ROCE

Today we'll look at MOIL Limited (NSE:MOIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MOIL:

0.23 = ₹7.3b ÷ (₹36b - ₹5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, MOIL has an ROCE of 23%.

Is MOIL's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. MOIL's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 15% average in the Metals and Mining industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from MOIL's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that MOIL currently has an ROCE of 23%, compared to its ROCE of 0.6% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how MOIL's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:MOIL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note MOIL could be considered a cyclical business. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MOIL.

MOIL's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MOIL has total assets of ₹36b and current liabilities of ₹5.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On MOIL's ROCE

With that in mind, MOIL's ROCE appears pretty good. MOIL shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.