A Close Look At Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MPWR) 13% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Monolithic Power Systems:

0.13 = US$109m ÷ (US$916m - US$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Monolithic Power Systems has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Monolithic Power Systems's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Monolithic Power Systems's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Semiconductor industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Monolithic Power Systems compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Monolithic Power Systems currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 11% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Monolithic Power Systems's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Monolithic Power Systems's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Monolithic Power Systems has total assets of US$916m and current liabilities of US$105m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.