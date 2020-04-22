A Close Look At Perfect Group International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3326) 38% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Perfect Group International Holdings Limited (HKG:3326) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Perfect Group International Holdings:

0.38 = HK$222m ÷ (HK$1.1b - HK$509m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Perfect Group International Holdings has an ROCE of 38%.

Is Perfect Group International Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Perfect Group International Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.6% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Perfect Group International Holdings's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Perfect Group International Holdings's ROCE appears to be 38%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 9.8%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Perfect Group International Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Perfect Group International Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Perfect Group International Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.