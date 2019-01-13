A Close Look At Pico Far East Holdings Limited’s (HKG:752) 17% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Pico Far East Holdings Limited (HKG:752) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pico Far East Holdings:

0.17 = HK$354m ÷ (HK$4.0b – HK$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2018.)

Therefore, Pico Far East Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Pico Far East Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Pico Far East Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Media industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Pico Far East Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Pico Far East Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Pico Far East Holdings has total liabilities of HK$1.7b and total assets of HK$4.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Pico Far East Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.