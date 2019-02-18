A Close Look At Piovan S.p.A.’s (BIT:PVN) 47% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Piovan S.p.A. (BIT:PVN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Piovan:

0.47 = €29m ÷ (€169m – €93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Piovan has an ROCE of 47%.

See our latest analysis for Piovan

Is Piovan’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Piovan’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Machinery industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Piovan’s ROCE is currently very good.

BIT:PVN Last Perf February 18th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Piovan’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Piovan has total liabilities of €93m and total assets of €169m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 55% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Piovan’s returns are still very good.

The Bottom Line On Piovan’s ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. But note: Piovan may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

I will like Piovan better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.