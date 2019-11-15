A Close Look At Public Joint Stock Company Kurgan Generation Company’s (MCX:KGKC) 10% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Public Joint Stock Company Kurgan Generation Company (MCX:KGKC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kurgan Generation:

0.10 = ₽848m ÷ (₽11b - ₽2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Kurgan Generation has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Kurgan Generation Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Kurgan Generation's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Water Utilities industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Kurgan Generation compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~8.4% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

In our analysis, Kurgan Generation's ROCE appears to be 10%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.8%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kurgan Generation's past growth compares to other companies.

MISX:KGKC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Kurgan Generation is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kurgan Generation's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kurgan Generation has total assets of ₽11b and current liabilities of ₽2.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.