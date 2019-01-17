A Close Look At Public Joint-Stock Company PROTEK’s (MCX:PRTK) 17% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Public Joint-Stock Company PROTEK (MCX:PRTK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for PROTEK:

0.17 = RUруб7.9b ÷ (RUруб112b – RUруб72b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, PROTEK has an ROCE of 17%.

Does PROTEK Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, PROTEK’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.9% average in the Healthcare industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where PROTEK sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, PROTEK currently has an ROCE of 17%, less than the 29% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if PROTEK has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect PROTEK’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

PROTEK has total liabilities of RUруб72b and total assets of RUруб112b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. PROTEK’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.