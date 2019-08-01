A Close Look At Putian Communication Group Limited’s (HKG:1720) 22% ROCE

Today we'll look at Putian Communication Group Limited (HKG:1720) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Putian Communication Group:

0.22 = CN¥110m ÷ (CN¥632m - CN¥137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Putian Communication Group has an ROCE of 22%.

See our latest analysis for Putian Communication Group

Does Putian Communication Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Putian Communication Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Communications industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Putian Communication Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Putian Communication Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1720 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Putian Communication Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Putian Communication Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Putian Communication Group has total assets of CN¥632m and current liabilities of CN¥137m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

Our Take On Putian Communication Group's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Putian Communication Group look quite interesting. There might be better investments than Putian Communication Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.