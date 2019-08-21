A Close Look At Reworld Media Société Anonyme’s (EPA:ALREW) 16% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Reworld Media Société Anonyme (EPA:ALREW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Reworld Media Société Anonyme:

0.16 = €7.8m ÷ (€124m - €74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Reworld Media Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Reworld Media Société Anonyme Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Reworld Media Société Anonyme's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.9% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Reworld Media Société Anonyme compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, Reworld Media Société Anonyme's ROCE appears to be 16%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Reworld Media Société Anonyme's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:ALREW Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Reworld Media Société Anonyme's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Reworld Media Société Anonyme has total assets of €124m and current liabilities of €74m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 60% of its total assets. Reworld Media Société Anonyme has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.