A Close Look At SFS Group AG’s (VTX:SFSN) 17% ROCE

Today we are going to look at SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SFS Group:

0.17 = CHF232m ÷ (CHF1.6b - CHF272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, SFS Group has an ROCE of 17%.

Is SFS Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. SFS Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10.0% average in the Machinery industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where SFS Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, SFS Group's ROCE appears to be 17%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 12%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how SFS Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SWX:SFSN Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for SFS Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect SFS Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

SFS Group has total assets of CHF1.6b and current liabilities of CHF272m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.