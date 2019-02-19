A Close Look At Sharda Cropchem Limited’s (NSE:SHARDACROP) 23% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Sharda Cropchem Limited (NSE:SHARDACROP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sharda Cropchem:

0.23 = ₹2.8b ÷ (₹17b – ₹4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Sharda Cropchem has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Sharda Cropchem Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Sharda Cropchem’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Sharda Cropchem compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Sharda Cropchem’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sharda Cropchem has total liabilities of ₹4.6b and total assets of ₹17b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Sharda Cropchem’s ROCE

Overall, Sharda Cropchem has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.