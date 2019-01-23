A Close Look At Shree Vasu Logistics Limited’s (NSE:SVLL) 29% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Shree Vasu Logistics Limited (NSE:SVLL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shree Vasu Logistics:

0.29 = ₹49m ÷ (₹304m – ₹135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Shree Vasu Logistics has an ROCE of 29%.

Is Shree Vasu Logistics’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Shree Vasu Logistics’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 21% average in the Logistics industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Shree Vasu Logistics’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

As we can see, Shree Vasu Logistics currently has an ROCE of 29% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 17%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Shree Vasu Logistics is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Shree Vasu Logistics’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Shree Vasu Logistics has total assets of ₹304m and current liabilities of ₹135m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Shree Vasu Logistics’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.