A Close Look At Somero Enterprises, Inc.’s (LON:SOM) 55% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Somero Enterprises:

0.55 = US$25m ÷ (US$58m – US$8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Somero Enterprises has an ROCE of 55%.

Does Somero Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Somero Enterprises’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Somero Enterprises’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Somero Enterprises currently has an ROCE of 55%, compared to its ROCE of 42% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Somero Enterprises’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Somero Enterprises has total assets of US$58m and current liabilities of US$8.8m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Somero Enterprises’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Somero Enterprises could be worthy of further investigation.