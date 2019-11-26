A Close Look At Technogym S.p.A.’s (BIT:TGYM) 35% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Technogym S.p.A. (BIT:TGYM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Technogym:

0.35 = €110m ÷ (€607m - €292m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Technogym has an ROCE of 35%.

Does Technogym Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Technogym's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Leisure industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Technogym's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Technogym's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Technogym.

How Technogym's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Technogym has total liabilities of €292m and total assets of €607m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. Technogym has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Technogym's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. There might be better investments than Technogym out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

