A Close Look At Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRWH) 13% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Twin River Worldwide Holdings:

0.13 = US$144m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Twin River Worldwide Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Twin River Worldwide Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Twin River Worldwide Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.5% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Twin River Worldwide Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Twin River Worldwide Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:TRWH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Twin River Worldwide Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings has total liabilities of US$100m and total assets of US$1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.1% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Twin River Worldwide Holdings's decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.