Close loopholes to prevent crypto investors bypassing Russia sanctions, EU lawmaker says

Illustration picture of cryptocurrencies with Russian flags
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huw Jones
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Markus Ferber
    German politician

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union should introduce measures to plug loopholes that could allow investors in cryptoassets to bypass sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior lawmaker said on Friday.

As Russia's invasion escalates in its second week, Markus Ferber, a senior German centre right member of the European Parliament, said there might be ways to circumvent the bloc's sanctions which have severed the EU financial system from Russia.

There has been a noticeable uptick in rouble-crypto transactions, Ferber said.

"The European Commission must come up with specific proposals on how to close any loopholes in the sanctions regime relating to cryptoassets," Ferber said in a statement.

Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

S&P said in a report on Friday that the crypto market has not reached a scale that could blunt the likely severe consequences of sanctions on Russia.

"In our view, the surge of interest in bitcoin is primarily attributable to customers trying to protect savings against a weaker domestic currency along with other local asset depreciation," S&P said.

An EU official said the bloc's sanctions apply to all financial transactions, regardless of how they occur, with the ban on supplying credit to Russian companies covering credit in all its forms, an EU official said.

"We believe it is not immediately possible to circumvent restrictions via crypto in a timely and efficient manner," the official said.

Although sanctions evasion using cryptocurrencies is harder to detect in the first place, once detected they are fully traceable, the EU official said.

Crypto transactions are recorded on blockchain, designed to make them hard to alter.

The official added that if and when large amounts of cryptoassets were converted back to currencies, they will come under anti-money laundering checks.

"We will examine whether the risks of circumvention are substantial and stand ready to adopt additional measures to limit any circumvention risks," the official added.

The U.S. Treasury has also said that Russia businesses or individuals would not be able to use crypto to skirt sanctions, citing problems converting digital currencies to traditional money via financial firms that are subject to anti-money laundering rules.

(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting after Russian attack on nuclear plant

    The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT) following Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats said. Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe. Russia's defense ministry blamed the fire at the plant on a "monstrous attack" by Ukrainian saboteurs and said its forces were in control.

  • Treasury yields slip despite U.S. job gains as Russia seizes nuclear power plant in Ukraine

    Yields for U.S. government bonds were retreating Friday as clashes in Ukraine picked up steam, with Russia seizing a Ukrainian power plant.

  • In Wake of Russian Invasion, Experts Say Cybersecurity Stocks Remain Strong Investments

    Analysts, experts and politicians are warning Americans about the increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks from Russia. Analysts have been anticipating the surge since the start of Russia invading...

  • U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) to Up Cristobalite Products Prices

    U.S. Silica's (SLCA) increase is driven by the ongoing inflationary pressures related to raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses.

  • Doug Kass: The Great Bear Market of 2021-22

    The averages are lying to investors - we have been in a profound and significant Bear Market since last summer as numerous individual securities have cratered. The under the surface schemissing of stocks could mean that investors should be alert to emerging opportunities in a number of individual equities that have already been taken to the woodshed. "Slowly I turn, inch by inch, step by step..."

  • SpaceX ‘the biggest beneficiary’ of potential sanctions on Russian space industry: Analyst

    Deutsche Bank Space Technology Analyst Edison Yu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Europe's dependency on the Russian space industry and how potential sanctions could affect SpaceX and other space companies.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • Patrick Cannon, ex-Charlotte mayor who took bribes, running for City Council

    When he was convicted, a judge foretold Patrick Cannon’s name ought to “fade into our distant memories” — but this election season may change that.

  • U.S. Job Gains Accelerate While Wage Growth Slows Sharply

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hiring boomed in February while wage growth slowed, showing a robust labor market that likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this month and offering some respite from strong inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtWall

  • Russian troops surround Ukrainian city of Mariupol

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine war as Russian troops move in on Ukrainian cities.

  • Russia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussia’s invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring Moscow’s increasing isolation on the global stage, as U.S. authoritie

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler talks Crypto regulation on 'Influencers'

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss cryptocurrencies.

  • EU to make sure Russia cannot circumvent sanctions with crypto assets -Le Maire

    The European Union is seeking to make sure that crypto currencies are not used to circumvent sanctions imposed by the bloc against Russia, French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said on Wednesday. "We are taking measures, in particular on crypto currencies or crypto assets which should not be used to circumvent the financial sanctions decided upon by the 27 EU countries," Le Maire told a news conference after talks of EU finance ministers. He said the sanctions against Russia were very effective and have disorganized the Russian financial system and paralyzed its central bank's ability to protect the rouble.

  • Ukraine Stance by U.S. Tech Firm Epam Sparks Internal Dissension

    (Bloomberg) -- Tension over the conflict in Ukraine -- and the role U.S. companies should play in opposing Russia’s invasion -- is playing out within Epam Systems Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company with a large work force in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtWall Street Is

  • NY pension chief says McDonald's, PepsiCo should consider Russia risk

    The chief of New York state's pension fund said on Thursday that McDonald's Corp, PepsiCo and other companies with a large footprint in Russia "need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time." Political pressure is building for companies to halt business in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and its highly unpredictable foreign policy are a threat to the global economy," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees the state's public pension fund, said in a statement.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Boris Johnson rejects calls for assassination of Vladimir Putin

    A senior US politician urged someone in Russia to 'take out' their president.

  • Nancy Pelosi responds to Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union outbursts: 'I think they should just shut up'

    "I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when asked about the outbursts. "Shut up."

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.