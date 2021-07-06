Close Netanyahu ally, Likud lawmaker indicted for corruption

FILE - This July 19, 2018 file photo shows MP David Bitan after a Knesset session that passed a contentious bill, in Jerusalem. Bitan, a close political ally of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with a raft of corruption offenses while serving as a Likud party lawmaker in parliament, according to a Justice Ministry indictment. (AP Photo/Olivier Fitoussi, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A close political ally of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Tuesday on a raft of corruption offenses allegedly committed while serving as a Likud party lawmaker in parliament.

The attorney general approved the indictment of David Bitan, formerly coalition chair in Netanyahu's government, charging him with accepting bribes, breach of trust and tax offenses in seven different cases. They were allegedly committed while he served as a councilman in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion and a member of the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Bitan allegedly accepted over $200,000 in bribes while serving in public office. Other people charged in the cases include a Tel Aviv deputy mayor and former Israeli soccer player Haim Revivo.

As a sitting member of the Knesset, Bitan can request immunity from prosecution from parliament. Bitan’s attorneys said in a statement that the court would find he committed no wrongdoing.

Netanyahu himself is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of cases while he served as prime minister. He was charged in 2019 and his trial began last year. The former prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, accusing law enforcement and the media of a “witch hunt” to depose him.

The long-serving leader was ousted as prime minister last month when rivals Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid struck a deal to form a unity government with an array of disparate parties ranging from a small Islamist faction to Jewish ultranationalists. Netanyahu now serves as leader of the opposition in the Knesset.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to keynote the signature fundraiser for the Republican Party in South Carolina, home to the first Southern presidential primary and a crucial destination for potential White House hopefuls of both major parties. “He’s looking forward to coming down to South Carolina, being able to to deliver some red meat and speak his mind — without having to worry about being a diplomat,” state Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick told The Associated Press last week, referencing a recent conversation with Pompeo. The fundraiser known as the Silver Elephant Dinner began in 1967 with a California governor, Ronald Reagan, as its keynote speaker, and has become an annual attraction for top GOP figures.

  • Stop ‘dodging questions’ over lockdown, Tory leader tells SNP

    SNP ministers must stop "dodging questions" about the easing of lockdown in Scotland and what the new normal will look like, the Tories have said, after Boris Johnson unveiled details of his plan for England. Douglas Ross said Kate Forbes, the Scottish Finance Secretary, had refused during an interview to provide a "concrete guarantee" that the entire country would move to the lowest tier of restrictions on July 19. The Scottish Tory leader also said that she had failed to make clear when direct

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 'press freedom predators'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 2021's most effective "press freedom predators," a watchdog says.

  • No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said. Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal: Biden Faces Tough Choices With President-Elect Raisi

    Ebrahim Raisi’s election as Iran’s next president will pose new challenges to the Biden administration, as it looks not just to revive the nuclear deal, but to lengthen and strengthen the scope of an agreement. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo illustration: Emma Scott

  • Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49

    Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said Monday. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire.

  • A string of top accounts on the new pro-Trump app GETTR were hacked and defaced on its July 4 launch day, and the person claiming to be the hacker says the site still has several security bugs

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Pompeo, and Newsmax all had their pages hacked, as did the app's founder Jason Miller.

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • Gigi Hadid Explains in an Open Letter Why She Doesn't Want Khai's Face Shown in Photos

    “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age.”

  • The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned

    Department stores have long tried to keep up with trends, which means always having what their consumers are hunting for in stock and clearing their shelves of what's no longer en vogue. But recently, those efforts to remain trendy have translated to getting rid of one item permanently.With the public becoming more conscious about consumption, shoppers are putting more consideration into the impact a piece of clothing has on the environment than ever before. As a result, department stores coast

  • Nicaragua arrests 6 more opposition figures; EU weighs move

    Nicaraguan police arrested a half dozen more opposition figures, including the sixth presidential hopeful to have been arrested in a crackdown that started last month. Among those arrested Monday was Lesther Alemán, a former student leader who returned to Nicaragua after exile but stayed in safe houses. Two leaders of farmers' groups, Pedro Mena and Freddy Navas, were also arrested, and a third, Pablo Morales, was listed by opposition activists as having been detained.

  • EV Stocks On The Move: An Analysis Of The Electric Vehicle Landscape

    After huge moves in 2020, Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle stocks Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng cooled off for the first several months of this year, while Ford and GM took the spotlight. But as speculative growth stocks move back into favor, EV stocks are trying to rev back up. IBD News Editor Ed Carson breaks down the ins and outs of the electric vehicle market form an investor perspective.

  • Israel blocks law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

    Israel’s parliament early on Tuesday failed to renew a law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a tight vote that raised doubts about the viability of the country’s new coalition government. The 59-59 vote, which came after an all-night session of the Knesset, marked a major setback for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “The opposition last night delivered a direct blow to the security of the country,” Bennett said Tuesday, accusing his opponents, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of choosing “petty politics” over the nation’s well-being.

  • Policy expert Lanhee Chen runs for California controller in bid to break GOP losing streak

    Lanhee Chen, a Stanford professor and GOP advisor, hopes to break the party's losing streak in California.

  • Turkish, U.S. defence ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet. Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO's withdrawal, and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political and logistical support. Speaking to a group of reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Akar said talks on the details of the mission were still underway, and that the airport must be operational so the Afghan government is not isolated from the world following the pullout.

  • The City Waging War on Its Strippers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. and Russian officials will meet next week on ransomware - White House

    Ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses, such as the latest one centered on Florida IT firm Kaseya, will be discussed at a meeting of senior U.S. and Russian officials next week, the White House said on Tuesday. "We expect to have a meeting next week focused on ransomware attacks," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia we will take action, or reserve the right to take action, on our own," she said.

  • Iran gives IAEA notice of escalating uranium metal work

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, describing a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has been in indirect talks with the United States since April to revive the 2015 deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. The deal imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, and after Trump withdrew, Iran began violating many of its restrictions.

  • White House engaging with non-government conservatives to rally support for Biden's Families Plan

    Senior White House officials are holding "informal discussions" with both conservative and liberal policy experts to buoy support for proposals included in the administration's American Families Plan, specifically the long-term extension of the revamped child tax credit, several individuals involved in the talks tell the Washington Examiner.

  • A former Maldives minister, Sri Lankan politicians, and a Buddhist monk were arrested over child sex exploitation in Sri Lanka

    32 people were arrested over child sex trafficking in Sri Lanka, police said on Monday. 22 of them are known to have had sex with a 15-year-old minor.