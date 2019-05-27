Task and Purpose
We Have Close-Up Pictures of China's J-20 Stealth Fighter: What They Mean
Although the J-20 has been pushed into service, recent problems with the J-15 carrier-based fighter suggest that the Chinese answer to the F-22 isn’t quite ready for prime-time despite propaganda from Chinese-owned media outlets that portray the J-20 as a fully-armed and operational battle station. That certainly sounds familiar …
On August 1st, China celebrated the founding of the People's Liberation Army by allowing some high-resolution photos of the next-generation J-20 stealth fighter to leak, complete with a tasteful photoshopped-on patriotic dragon painting just below the canopy which just screams "Happy Birthday, PLA."
As usual, photos of J-20 are posted online to celebrate the Army Day on 1 Aug. pic.twitter.com/Gv7rgy5Jui
