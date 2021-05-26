Close ‘preposterous loophole’ that allows disgraced MP to avoid by-election, says Government

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Rob Roberts, Conservative MP for Delyn - &#xa0;UK Parliament/PA
Rob Roberts, Conservative MP for Delyn - UK Parliament/PA

A loophole which prevents constituents of disgraced MP Rob Roberts from forcing a by-election should be closed, the Government has said.

The Delyn MP faces being suspended from the Commons for six weeks after breaching sexual misconduct rules by making repeated unwanted advances to a member of staff.

He has been stripped of the Tory whip, but the way recall laws are drawn up means he cannot face the prospect of losing his seat.

The sanction was proposed by the panel set up in 2020 to deal with cases raised under the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

But the Recall of Parliament Act was passed in 2015, and only allows the prospect of a by-election for sanctions imposed on the recommendation of the Commons Committee on Standards.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said the loophole in Mr Roberts’s case needed to be closed.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This has gone through a new independent process and doesn't have the same rules about the so-called recall process, which is where constituents can essentially call for an election.

“Although it’s a decision for the House of Commons, I rather agree that this loophole does need to be closed.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, “will be saying more about the lack of recall provision”, Mr Shapps added.

"This should not have the exemption from recall just because it has gone through this newly independent process and I know the Leader of the House intends to come forward and say more about it."

Mr Rees-Mogg would invite the “relevant bodies” to consider whether the laws need to be changed to enable the recall process to be triggered.

A government spokesman said: “A case of this severity highlights the need to look again at whether the process is striking the right balance between protecting the confidentiality of complainants and ensuring consistency with other types of conduct cases.

“The central aim of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme is to help improve the working culture of Parliament, and it will need to continue to evolve and improve over time.

“The Leader of the House will invite the relevant bodies to consider whether any changes could be made in future to the process to enable recall to be triggered.”

MPs need to approve the six-week suspension.

Had a suspension of a fortnight, or 10 working days, been imposed on the recommendation of the Commons Committee on Standards the threshold for a recall petition would have been met.

Once a petition is open, and if 10 per cent of eligible voters in a constituency sign it, then a by-election is triggered.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the Committee on Standards, said it was a “glaring anomaly” that the recall process was not triggered by a sanction recommended by the Independent Expert Panel.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces 'very large challenges' on China

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces "very large challenges" in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration's attention across the board. Tai spoke with Reuters in an interview before her first virtual call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a meeting in which she raised "issues of concern," according to her office. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern," the USTR said.

  • Report: Donald Trump tried to intervene in Patriots' Spygate investigation

    Donald Trump reportedly tried to get Senator Arlen Specter to drop his Spygate investigation into the Patriots on owner Robert Kraft's behalf.

  • UPDATE 1-Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident. In his first comments after what some European politicians described as a "state-sponsored hijacking" on Sunday, Lukashenko said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, but that 'ill-wishers' were trying to use the plane episode to try to undermine his rule. "As we predicted our ill-wishers from outside the country and from inside the country changed their methods of attack on the state," Lukashenko told parliament.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's 'co-conspirators' poised to testify against British socialite in trial

    Prosecutors in the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell have raised the prospect that “co-conspirators” - women accused of helping recruit girls for Jeffrey Epstein - could testify against the British socialite in court. Lawyers for the US government have filed documents in New York saying they would turn over to the defence “the identity of any unindicted co-conspirator” they plan to call to give evidence. Authorities in New York have looked into the role played by four women - Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova - in Epstein’s wide sex trafficking ring. The women, who are alleged to have worked under Ms Maxwell to recruit women and girls for the late disgraced financier Epstein to abuse, were granted immunity in a highly unusual “sweetheart deal” by US Attorney for South Florida in a 2007 criminal case. The women, and Ms Maxwell, have denied the allegations. The Telegraph contacted lawyers for the women, who are yet to respond.

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • GPs warn they are being overwhelmed by ‘tsunami’ of patients

    Doctors are being deluged by a "tsunami" of patients, GPs say, with many who needed care during the Covid pandemic only accessing it after their condition had worsened. Prof Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the situation had reached "crisis proportions" for many practices, which were struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking help. Earlier this month, NHS officials ordered the abolition of a system of "total triage", which meant those seeking to see their GP were increasingly discouraged and told they must have an online or phone consultation first. During the last year, the total number of appointments in primary care fell by 10 per cent, with a major shift towards virtual consultations. Analysis of NHS figures by the Health Foundation shows that, over 12 months, the proportion seen in practices fell from 79 per cent to 54 per cent in the last year.

  • Atlanta councilman still wants to defund the police despite his car being stolen – here’s why

    Atlanta official witnesses his car being stolen in broad daylight

  • Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey comeback film

    Vanessa Redgrave has announced that she will not appear opposite Kevin Spacey in his comeback film. The Man Who Drew God, the filming of which is about to begin in Italy, is expected to mark Spacey's return to the screen after his career was derailed in 2017 by accusations of sexual harassment and abuse towards more than a dozen men. The film will be directed by Redgrave's husband, Franco Nero, and Spacey's involvement was first reported by The Telegraph. A backlash ensued, and Redgrave's representative said she was no longer involved. "Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God," her spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. "While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film." Spacey is slated to play a detective investigating claims of paedophilia levelled against an artist. Preparations were interrupted by the Covid pandemic, but Nero told an Italian newspaper: "Among the actors, I made contact with Kevin Spacey. I'd have been very happy to bring him back onto a film set. We're waiting for the end of the pandemic to pick up from where our preparatory work was interrupted." Spacey still faces proceedings in the US courts over the allegations of abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service is deciding whether to charge him in connection with a number of allegations of sexual assault dating back to his time as artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Uber recognises union for first time in landmark deal

    Trade union GMB can negotiate for drivers after it was recognised by the ride-hailing giant.

  • 'Doomsday' couple Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell charged with murder

    The couple had espoused apocalyptic religious beliefs and were already facing other charges.

  • America's return to normal includes mass shootings

    America's return to normal includes mass shootings

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo highlighted their banks' efforts to waive fees and offer more affordable accounts after Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked them over the costs. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who bore the brunt of Warren's ire during Wednesday's Senate hearing, said his bank waived $400 million in overdraft fees for customers who asked for help since the pandemic began.