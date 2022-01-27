Close Putin ally urges diplomatic path with U.S. in Ukraine crisis

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Medvedev gives an interview outside Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Dmitry Medvedev
    Dmitry Medvedev
    Former President and Prime Minister of Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States must engage in diplomacy to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and not build up tensions to score political points, senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

The remarks were published by RIA news agency the morning after Washington handed over written responses to a set of security demands that Moscow made last year as it built up troops near Ukraine, fuelling fears of a looming invasion.

Russia, which denies planning an attack, has not yet commented publicly on the content of the U.S. written responses.

"It's obvious here that the most important and single route is actually to come to agreement on security guarantees, (through) political-diplomatic means, negotiations, the use of the principle of the indivisibility of security..." Medvedev was quoted as saying.

He said the idea of a conflict between Russia and Washington over Ukraine would be a "catastrophic scenario" and voiced alarm that "hot heads" in the United States and NATO were even imagining such a scenario. "I'm counting on that never happening," he said.

His comments fit into a pattern of softer, more defensive rhetoric out of Moscow after weeks of hawkish remarks by senior officials during the crisis.

"It's another matter that there are plenty of people who are making money from this, speculating on it. Some people are doing it out of ignorance, others because they are pursuing a specific political line," he said.

Medvedev, a close ally of Russia's paramount leader Vladimir Putin and who served as president from 2008-2012, pointed to an elderly U.S. senator who he said had publicly entertained the possibility of a limited Russian-U.S. nuclear confrontation. He did not name the senator.

Medvedev is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. urges de-escalation over Ukraine, offers Russia diplomatic path

    The United States said on Wednesday it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held security talks with Western countries and intensified its military build-up near Ukraine with new drills. In a written response to Russia's demands delivered in person by its ambassador in Moscow, the U.S. repeated its commitment to upholding NATO's "open-door" policy while offering a "principled and pragmatic evaluation" of the Kremlin's concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

  • France's Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

    At least that’s the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, who continues to push for dialogue with Russia despite signs pointing to a potential war. Macron is preparing to talk Friday with Vladimir Putin, and Macron’s presidential palace hosted marathon talks Wednesday between Russian and Ukrainian advisers, the first such face-to-face negotiations since Russia has massed troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • 'There will be no change': U.S. bats down Russian demands in Ukraine crisis

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. made no concessions in its written response to Russia’s demand that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the powerful military alliance.

  • Russia will go further if my country falls, says Ukrainian film director

    A Ukrainian film director who was jailed by Russia after opposing Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin will wreak chaos and destabilisation further west if Ukraine falls. Russia arrested Oleg Sentsov in Crimea, his native Black Sea peninsula, and sentenced him to 20 years in a maximum security prison over terrorist charges he says amounted to a political vendetta. The West demanded his release and Sentsov returned to Ukraine after a 2019 prisoner swap, one of few such exchanges in years of stand-off between the former Soviet republic and its ex-overlord Moscow.

  • Biden admin says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline "will not move forward" if Russia invades Ukraine

    The U.S. will make sure the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany won't go ahead if Russian troops invade Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told NPR on Wednesday.Why it matters: Germany's ambassador to the U.S. appeared to support Price's strong rhetoric on the strategically significant pipeline that would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany, eliminating one of the last deterrents Ukraine has against an in

  • MH17 Wasn’t Enough—Putin Pal Wants More Arms for Separatists

    GettyIn a stunning display of either full-on shamelessness or all-out delusion, one of Vladimir Putin’s allies has publicly called for Russia to send more weapons to Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.“We must stop the Kyiv regime,” said Andrei Turchak, a member of Putin’s United Russia and first deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament, referring to Ukrainian authorities as a “junta” and proposing “certain weapons” be supplied to stop them. He made the appeal publicly Wednesda

  • Most Americans see Biden as likable, intelligent; not as strong, decisive leader: Gallup

    While a majority of Americans see President Biden as likable and intelligent, fewer Americans see him as a strong and decisive leader, according to a new poll published on Tuesday.A Gallup poll on Tuesday found that most Americans polled believe that the president is likable (60 percent) and intelligent (59 percent); however, only 37 percent view Biden as a strong and decisive leader.Less than half of those surveyed also believed Biden could...

  • Senators say they were denied full access to federal prison

    Two U.S. senators said Wednesday that they were denied access to parts of a federal prison in Connecticut while trying to examine conditions there in response to correctional officers' complaints about a staffing shortage and lack of coronavirus precautions. Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 itself were behind the denial, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Connecticut Democrats, visited the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution with labor union leaders and two state lawmakers.

  • Norwegian prime minister sees Russian military buildup as sign of weakness

    Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he sees Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border as a sign of weakness. Støre said he believes concerns should be heard at the negotiating table, not through military buildup. "Politically, for me, it is a sign of weakness in a way that you have to express your views and your interest by that kind of military demonstration, because it is at the table when you deal with the issues that...

  • Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

    Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years and plans to enlarge the operation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Trudeau said he has authorized the military to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. Trudeau said Russia is using its military might and heft to bully and threaten an independent democracy in an effort to try to get Ukraine to bow to its will.

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Fox News, GOP For Having 'Daddy Issues' That Will 'Kill Us All'

    The "Late Show" host called out conservatives and right-wing media for embracing Vladimir Putin.

  • Australia's Woodside Petroleum pulls out of Myanmar projects

    Australia’s Woodside Petroleum is withdrawing from projects in strife-torn Myanmar, following a similar decision last week by Total and Chevron. Woodside put all its Myanmar activities under review after the military seized power a year ago, deposing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggering mass public protests that security forces have countered by escalating violence. Woodside said Thursday it has already relinquished some of its exploration permits in Myanmar and is preparing to end other operations there.

  • 'Whose side are you on?': Russia war threat shakes Ukraine's faith in ties with Germany

    So grateful were Ukrainians for British military aid arriving last week that "God Save the Queen" was trending on Twitter, while one winery in western Ukraine offered free drinks to British nationals. But Ukrainians, facing what they fear is a threat of a Russian invasion, are showing less faith in support from a nearer and bigger friend - Germany, where a new coalition government has given signals that are decidedly mixed. Berlin has refused to sell weapons to Ukraine and has pushed to open a new pipeline for Russian gas that would circumvent Ukraine and deprive it of sorely needed transit fees.

  • Bank of Canada Seen as Behind the Curve After Rate Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Tiff Macklem was going to risk losing some credibility at this week’s Bank of Canada decision, whatever he did.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidHis own analysts presented h

  • Ukraine’s Economic Arteries Fear for a Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- From her office across from the wind-lashed docks and idle cranes of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, new director Olga Saminina is frank about its prospects: Zero, without state support and new clients.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000

  • Man who evaded arrest in the desert after sexual conduct with minor sentenced to 25 years

    When deputies headed to Whitaker's home to arrest him on charges of sexual conduct with a minor in 2020, he fled to the desert with a handgun.

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.

  • What Today's Fed Decision Could Mean for Crypto

    Interest rate hikes are likely to be modest in 2022 - but that could still be enough to drastically change the equation for speculative bets.

  • Holocaust survivors demand that Tucker Carlson, GOP lawmakers, and anti-vaccine activists stop comparing their ordeal to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions

    For Holocaust Remembrance Day, survivors of Hitler's genocide told Insider that they want anti-vaxxers to stop exploiting their suffering.

  • Cryptocurrency mining company announces $264M investment, 40 jobs in Spartanburg County

    A New York cryptocurrency mining company announced plans Tuesday to invest $264 million and create 40 tech-sector jobs in Spartanburg County.