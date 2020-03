Life in the time of coronavirus has many couples in the house together for many more hours than they normally are. (Karen Ducey)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for Californians to stay home to slow the rate of coronavirus transmissions has dramatically changed the lives of most people. Couples and families are forced to spend many more hours together as adults work from home and children are no longer going to school. Let us know how your life has changed during these extraordinary times.