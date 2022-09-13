Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older
If you’re like most Americans, turning 55 years old means you’re less than a decade away from retirement. The average retirement age in the United States is 64, meaning those 55 and older can probably see life beyond the working world with much greater clarity. One thing you can look forward to are senior discounts on everything from ice cream to ocean cruises.
Some senior discounts kick in when you turn 50, which is also the age you can qualify for AARP membership. But the list of establishments that offer senior discounts grows even longer once you hit 55. This is especially true at restaurants and retail chains, though some grocery chains and travel companies also offer discounts to consumers who just turned 55.
Here’s a look at some of the establishments that offer discounts to those 55 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that discounts and terms might vary by location, so be sure to check your local establishment’s policy before heading out.
Restaurants
Arby’s: 10% off
Chick-fil-A: 10% off or a free small drink
Dairy Queen: 10% off
Denny’s: 15% off; days vary by location, must be an AARP member
Dunkin’ Donuts: 10% off or a free donut
Golden Corral: 10% off
Jack in the Box: Up to 20% off
Retail
Christopher & Banks: 10% off certain purchases
Dressbarn: 10% off
Goodwill: 10%-25% off one day a week; day varies by location
Hallmark: Up to 10% off; varies by location
Jo-Ann Stores: 20% off; state-issued ID might be required
Michael’s: 10% off
Ross Dress for Less: 10% off; might be restricted to certain days at some stores
Salvation Army: 15% off and up, depending on store
Stein Mart: 20% off
TJ Maxx: 10% off
Walgreens: 20% off eligible items
Grocery Chains
Fred Meyer: 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month
Fry’s Food Stores: 10% off on the first Wednesday of each month
Hy-Vee: 5% off on senior discount day; day might vary by location
Hospitality/Travel
Best Western Hotels & Resorts: 15% off
Castle Resorts & Hotels: 25% off
Red Roof: 10% off
Norwegian Cruise Line: Up to $100 off
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line: Up to 15% off select cruises
