Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older

If you’re like most Americans, turning 55 years old means you’re less than a decade away from retirement. The average retirement age in the United States is 64, meaning those 55 and older can probably see life beyond the working world with much greater clarity. One thing you can look forward to are senior discounts on everything from ice cream to ocean cruises.

Some senior discounts kick in when you turn 50, which is also the age you can qualify for AARP membership. But the list of establishments that offer senior discounts grows even longer once you hit 55. This is especially true at restaurants and retail chains, though some grocery chains and travel companies also offer discounts to consumers who just turned 55.

Here’s a look at some of the establishments that offer discounts to those 55 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that discounts and terms might vary by location, so be sure to check your local establishment’s policy before heading out.

Restaurants

Arby’s : 10% off

Chick-fil-A : 10% off or a free small drink

Dairy Queen : 10% off

Denny’s : 15% off; days vary by location, must be an AARP member

Dunkin’ Donuts : 10% off or a free donut

Golden Corral : 10% off

Jack in the Box: Up to 20% off

Retail

Christopher & Banks : 10% off certain purchases

Dressbarn : 10% off

Goodwill : 10%-25% off one day a week; day varies by location

Hallmark : Up to 10% off; varies by location

Jo-Ann Stores : 20% off; state-issued ID might be required

Michael’s : 10% off

Ross Dress for Less : 10% off; might be restricted to certain days at some stores

Salvation Army : 15% off and up, depending on store

Stein Mart : 20% off

TJ Maxx : 10% off

Walgreens: 20% off eligible items

Grocery Chains

Fred Meyer : 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month

Fry’s Food Stores : 10% off on the first Wednesday of each month

Hy-Vee: 5% off on senior discount day; day might vary by location

Hospitality/Travel

Best Western Hotels & Resorts : 15% off

Castle Resorts & Hotels : 25% off

Red Roof : 10% off

Norwegian Cruise Line : Up to $100 off

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line: Up to 15% off select cruises

