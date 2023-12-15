Close school board races in Las Cruces and Hatch finally certified

Results in two outstanding Doña Ana County school board races are now official after recounts were ordered from the state canvassing board on Nov. 28.

In Las Cruces, Edward Frank, who led on election night in the District 5 race, is the official winner defeating incumbent Carol Cooper and beating out three other candidates.

Frank, a former Las Cruces school board member who was defeated by Cooper in 2018, won the 2023 race by 29 votes.

In Hatch, Richard Marquez won the at-large seat beating out five other candidates. A total of 1,024 votes were cast in that race.

Close margins in both races triggered an automatic recount under state election law.

The recount process went smoothly and as expected, according to Doña Ana County Communications Coordinator Cynthia Mendoza.

The New Mexico State Canvassing Board, comprised of the Secretary of State, Chief Justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, certified the recount results Dec.12 in Santa Fe.

Newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn in on Dec. 20 in a ceremony officiated by County Clerk Amanda López Askin and judges from the Third Judicial District Court. It’s open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. at the Doña Ana County Government Center located at 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces, Hatch school board election recounts finally certified