Closed borders, travel bans and halted immigration: 5 ways COVID-19 changed how – and where – people move around the world

Mary A. Shiraef, Ph.D. Student in Political Science, University of Notre Dame
·4 min read
<span class="caption">Most countries closed their borders, at least partially, at some point last year. But the world is starting to reopen</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://covidborderaccountability.org" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COVID Border Accountability Project">COVID Border Accountability Project</a>, <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-SA">CC BY-SA</a></span>
Most countries closed their borders, at least partially, at some point last year. But the world is starting to reopen COVID Border Accountability Project, CC BY-SA

Trips canceled: 2.93 billion. International border closures: 1,299. Lives interrupted: Countless.

After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, most countries in the world closed their borders – though public health experts initially questioned this strategy for controlling the spread of disease.

I study migration, so I began tracking the enormous changes in how and where people could move around the world. The COVID Border Accountability Project, founded in May 2020, maps travel and immigration restrictions introduced by countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how our world shuttered – and how it’s starting to reopen.

1. March 11: It begins

Travel restrictions peaked right after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11. That week, our data shows a total of 348 countries closing their borders, completely or partially.

Complete closures restrict access to all noncitizens at international borders. Partial closures – a category encompassing border closures and travel bans – restrict access at some borders, or bar people from some, but not all, countries.

2. Fully closed borders

Most countries stopped all foreign travelers from entering at some point last year.

From Finland to Sri Lanka to Tonga, 189 countries – home to roughly 65% of the world’s 7.7 billion people – put a complete border closure in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to our database. The first to isolate itself from the world was North Korea, on Jan. 22, 2020. The last was Bahrain, on June 4, 2020.

Most countries eventually eased border restrictions, and many opened their borders only to close them again as COVID-19 cases spread globally. By the end of 2020, roughly half of all countries remained completely closed to noncitizens and non-visa holders except for essential travel related to health emergencies, humanitarian or diplomatic missions, commerce or family reunification.

3. Targeted bans and partial closures

Last year 193 countries closed down partially, restricting access to people from specific countries or closing some – but not all – of their land and sea borders.

Among these, 98 countries introduced targeted bans, which restricted entry to specific groups of people based on their recent travel or nationality. The first travel bans targeted China, followed soon by other countries that experienced the earliest known outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

For instance, the United States was quick to pass a string of targeted travel bans, barring travelers from China first, then Iran, and then 26 European countries.

Most countries added land border closures to air travel bans, including the United States. In March the Trump administration closed its borders with Canada and Mexico.

4. Restrictions on US residents

Americans faced serious restrictions on their movement last year, too. People in the U.S., with its high COVID-19 spread, were barred from 190 countries either specifically – via a travel ban – or generally, due to closed borders.

The U.S. passport, usually one of the world’s most powerful for travel access to other countries, ranked 18th place in 2020. Regions newly off-limits to Americans include most of Europe and nearly all South America.

5. Visa seekers and immigrants

Of the 98 countries that implemented targeted bans, 42 specifically restricted all visa seekers from entering the country. The week following the U.S. closure of immigration offices worldwide, 20 countries, including the Philippines Benin and Nepal, stopped issuing all visas. More than 100 visa bans barred visa seekers from specific countries or groups.

In September, the Trump administration halted the U.S. asylum program, barring refugees from seeking asylum. The only other country that explicitly targeted immigrants and asylum seekers with a COVID-19 travel ban was Hungary.

The world today

I initially wondered whether international travel restrictions would stay in place after the pandemic ended, leading to more permanent restrictions on freedom of movement.

[Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]

But, by and large, the world is reopening. By the end of last year, 137 of the world’s 189 complete closures had been lifted, and 66 of the 98 targeted bans had ended.

In addition to the staggering numbers of closures and the occasional international spats, I’ve been struck by the level of cooperation between countries, especially within the European Union. Virtually every EU country complied with the bloc’s travel recommendations – a testament to its ability to manage crisis as a unified region.

Travel restrictions will continue to emerge, end and evolve, dependent on context. As wealthier countries vaccinate their populations at rapid speed, less equipped countries continue to suffer severe outbreaks. International travel may soon require a COVID-19 “vaccination card.” New targeted travel bans could emerge.

“Normal” is a long way away.

Nikolas Lazar, Thuy Nguyen and the COBAP Team assisted with this story.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mary A. Shiraef, University of Notre Dame.

Read more:

Mary A Shiraef received funding from the Nanovic Institute at the University of Notre Dame when launching the COVID Border Accountability Project in April 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But two recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Earlier this year Smartmatic, a little-known voter technology firm, sued cable channel Fox News for US$2.7 billion alleging defamation for baseless reports of fraud in the November 2020 election. One day later Fox News canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” a program hosted by a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and repeater of his false assertions of voter fraud. Fox even broadcast fact-checking reports debunking its own anchors’ false claims about electoral fraud. Smartmatic also threatened to sue another news outlet, Newsmax, for large sums unless it retracted defamatory statements that claimed Smartmatic software was used to change votes cast in the presidential election. Newsmax backpedaled by publishing the retraction that “No evidence has been offered that … Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.” So, does the fear of losing money in a lawsuit dictate what news organizations will report and what they won’t? No. As a former journalist and now scholar and practitioner of media law, I believe there are enough safeguards built into First Amendment jurisprudence to shut down liars and still protect robust debate of opposing viewpoints in America. Can lawsuits stop misinformation without hurting free speech? JJ Gouin/iStock/Getty Images Plus ‘Steep hill to climb’ In a landmark First Amendment case almost 60 years ago, New York Times v. Sullivan, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that in the rush to gather and disseminate news, it is understandable that a news reporter may miss an important fact or interpret something wrong. Because preserving a free and robust exchange of ideas is vital to democracy, the court said it is worth the risk that some falsehoods may mistakenly be printed, and the press shouldn’t be punished for it. Thus, when a well-known person or company brings a defamation suit against a news organization, they must have a very strong case or they will lose. Defamation law heavily favors a media defendant. To win, it is not enough to prove the news outlet published falsehoods, even if the plaintiff suffered significant damage to their reputation. Plaintiffs must prove the news organization published information even with the “knowledge that [a statement made] was false or with reckless disregard for the truth.” Realistically, it means it is not worth suing a broadcaster or newspaper for defamation unless the lie is egregious, the damage to reputation is severe and the evidence of the news organization’s intention or recklessness in publishing the story is practically undeniable. That is a steep hill for plaintiffs to climb. Reckless disregard? But courts draw the line when a news organization publishes untruths that could have been adequately checked for accuracy, but reporters or editors carelessly or knowingly shirked their duty to do so. That is the linchpin of Smartmatic’s claim against Fox News. The lawsuit states Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell made the case for election fraud for weeks as frequent guests on Fox programs, but rather than fact-check those false claims, the lawsuit alleges, “Fox joined the conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software.” When Giuliani and Powell were asked to produce actual evidence of voting fraud involving the company, none was forthcoming, but Fox published their claims anyway. And Smartmatic sent the network a letter before the lawsuit was filed asking it to issue “a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports.” In response, the network aired several times an interview with a voting technology expert who debunked the claims of fraud, but it is not clear whether a two-and-a-half-minute interview was enough to undo months of broadcasting inflammatory and baseless claims of election fraud. Several legal experts believe Smartmatic’s lawsuit could be successful. Fox host Lou Dobbs interviewed an expert who debunked the fraud claims aired on the network. Steve Ferdman/Getty Images Rethinking defamation lawsuits Free speech advocates may complain that disgruntled plaintiffs sometimes sue not because information reported about them is untrue, but rather to silence a news outlet that they know cannot afford to defend the lawsuit. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] But there is a legal remedy for this, too. The District of Columbia and 30 states have laws, called anti-SLAPP statutes – SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” – that allow a defendant to get a case dismissed early in litigation and get paid attorneys’ fees and costs if the published speech is true and a plaintiff is suing just to silence the publisher. It is an effective tool journalism organizations can use to defend themselves against bullying plaintiffs. Depending on the state, the effectiveness of anti-SLAPP statutes and who is allowed to assert them can vary. Suing over illegal speech is a slow and expensive process. Nevertheless, defamation suits lodged against Fox News and threatened against Newsmax for false reports of fraud in the November 2020 election managed to quickly curtail misinformation spread by news networks, where years of excoriating criticism by public pressure campaigns and advertising boycotts did not. It is enough to prompt First Amendment advocates to rethink whether defamation lawsuits may be a valuable tool to protect – rather than a scourge that hinders – the dissemination of free speech and truth in American discourse.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nancy Costello, Michigan State University. Read more:How local journalism can upend the ‘fake news’ narrativeCoronavirus: News media sounded the alarm for months – but few listened Nancy Costello is affiliated with the Michigan Coalition for Open Government. I am a member, and former vice-chair, of MCOG, which advocates for government transparency. This group is not "politically active" in terms of donating to a political party, supporting candidates, etc. The group faces off against government bodies which are reluctant to release public records, no matter if there is a Republican or Democratic administration in charge.

  • Ireland vs England: The sense behind Elliot Daly's switch to outside centre and the value of unsung Mark Wilson

    Intrigue until the last. Once more, Eddie Jones has set tongues wagging with a team selection. Here are three things to look out for as England’s Six Nations campaign comes to an end in Dublin. The thinking behind Elliot Daly at outside centre Although he shot to prominence for Wasps in a 13 jersey, Elliot Daly has started just once at outside centre over his 51 England appearances. That was back in November 2016 in a 37-21 win over South Africa. Daly booted a long-range penalty on the stroke of half-time but shifted to the left flank near the hour-mark as Jonathan Joseph replaced Jonny May. In the ensuing four and a half years, Daly has been at wing or full-back for England.

  • France v Wales, Six Nations 2021: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

    The best day of the Six Nations, 'Super Saturday', will conclude with the battle for the crown, as Wales travel to Paris to face France. The day begins with Scotland against Italy and also sees England face Ireland. The last time the two sides met, France ran out comfortable 38-21 winners in an Autumn Nations Cup warm-up game last October. Electric French scrum-half Antoine Dupont scored a brace that day. Wales come into this match looking to pull off an unlikely grand slam and claim the title, while France are still in with a chance of winning the tournament, but they must win this match and their postponed game against Scotland. Six Nations 2021 fixtures: Match dates, kick-off times and full TV schedule When is France v Wales? Saturday, March 20. What time is kick-off? The match will start at 8pm GMT. What TV channel is it on - how can I watch live? BBC1 will broadcast this fixture live. Telegraph Sport will also be bringing you live coverage throughout the game. Six Nations team news FRANCE The hosts have named an unchanged starting XV, despite seeing their grand slam hopes slip away with a heartbreaking loss at Twickenham last time around. However, Fabien Galthie has made three changes on the bench with Uini Atonio, lock Swan Rebbadj and centre Arthur Vincent returning for Damien Aldegheri, Cyril Caseaux and Cameron Woki respectively. Matthieu Jalibert retains the fly-half jersey while the dangerous Virimi Vakatawa will be the main threat from the French centres.

  • Recalled Elliot Daly ‘coming back into his best form’ – Eddie Jones

    Daly will get a rare chance to start at centre for England this weekend.

  • ‘This Isn't Just a Problem for North America.' The Atlanta Shooting Highlights the Painful Reality of Rising Anti-Asian Violence Around the World

    “It’s felt by the whole of the East and South East Asian community”

  • Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears

    Japan said Thursday it would end a monthslong state of emergency in the Tokyo area set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite concerns the spring party season and next week’s Olympic torch relay could fuel a resurgence. The emergency measures are set to be lifted on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced during a government task force meeting. Cautionary measures after the end of the emergency will be crucial, said Shigeru Omi, a doctor on a government panel of coronavirus experts.

  • Basketball: Lin fears calling out anti-Asian racism could encourage hate

    Taiwanese-American Lin's comments come after a shooting spree at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday left eight people dead, including six Asian women. "What we're seeing is a lot of physical, actual violence, lives being taken, lot of Asian-Americans looking over their shoulders when they go outside," Lin, who was one of the most prominent Asian-Americans in the NBA, told CNN.

  • Capitol Riot Limited Series in the Works at Showtime From ‘Comey Rule’ Duo

    Showtime is developing a limited series about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The show hails from Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, who previously worked on the Showtime series “The Comey Rule.” Ray will write the series in addition to directing, with Salerno executive producing. Josh McLaughlin will also executive produce, with Showtime […]

  • McKenna: 7 Tips for Parents Who Want to Speak Out at School Board Meetings and Be Effective Advocates for Students

    This essay originally appeared on Laura McKenna’s Substack blog. Many parents think the best way to help their kids survive a public school system with competing interests and dwindling resources is to volunteer for PTAs and to provide tons of unpaid labor for the schools, which can be later traded for certain advantages for their […]

  • March Madness: UCLA vs Michigan St, Tyger Prop

    The NCAA Tournament is here and we are ready! The nightcap of the four play-in games features a must-see battle between Michigan State and UCLA. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Vera Farmiga to Star in Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Series ‘Five Days at Memorial’

    Vera Farmiga has been cast in a lead role of the Apple drama series “Five Days at Memorial,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Sheri Fink novel of the same name. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the […]

  • Dolly Parton is getting her own Jeni’s Splendid ice cream flavor

    After the brand teased fans on Instagram with an illustration of Dolly Parton earlier this week, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream confirmed the latest collaboration with the Queen of Country. The new limited-edition flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, an initiative that collects donated books for kids from birth to age five, according to a press release about the new collaboration. Joining forces with Jeni's Splendid is just the latest sweet team-up for Dolly, who added a 10th Grammy trophy to her collection over the weekend when she won best contemporary Christian music performance-song for her Zach Williams duet, "There Was Jesus."

  • ICC gives Israel month to seek deferral of war crimes probe

    The International Criminal Court said Thursday it has sent formal notices to Israel and the Palestinian Authority about its impending investigation into possible war crimes, giving them a month to seek deferral by proving they are carrying out their own investigations. Earlier this month, the ICC announced it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015 after being granted nonmember observer status in the U.N. General Assembly. Israel has fiercely condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias and saying it has no jurisdiction since the Palestinians do not have a state.

  • Arkansas tries to erase decades of tournament disappointment

    Eric Musselman might need to break the bubble and sneak off to the mall. The Arkansas coach packed one bag for his team's trip to Indiana for the NCAA Tournament and blamed team managers for losing one set of his clothes. Like one his young players on an extended road trip for the first time, Musselman decided to grab a bottle of shampoo and start scrubbing on the clothes he still has.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's late president in his own words

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61. Here are some of his views, in his own words.

  • Trump doing multiple interviews to promote his presidency in wave of post-White House books

    ‘Donald doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘no comment,’’ says former official

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize China

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) kicked off a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the recent spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans with some comments that drew fierce blowback. Roy began by acknowledging the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that killed six Asian women as tragedy, but then pivoted to criticize the hearing and declare he believes in justice in unrelated situations as well. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously." "There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021 California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) said Roy's comments "glorified lynching." Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021 Roy later defended his comments, telling Mediaite: "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. ... I meant it. We need more justice and less thought police. We need to stop evil doers – such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors… not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies." His defense echoed other remarks that angered lawmakers during the hearing. Though the focus was on racist violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Roy ranted against the Chinese government. "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he said. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) argued that using the hearing for irrelevant criticism of China's government was another example of rhetoric that could encourage anti-Asian sentiment in general in the U.S. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions," says Rep. Grace Meng in forceful response to Rep. Chip Roy's opening remarks on "policing of rhetoric" in hearing. "We will not let you take our voice away from us." https://t.co/oaHKPQWuSd pic.twitter.com/ggr3IbcZ6z — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsFauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.