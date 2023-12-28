What’s closed New Year’s Day in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO — Making plans for News Year’s Day? If so, double check to see if where you’re headed is open during the holiday.

What’s closed?

All public county offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1. Additionally, all county public health clinics will be closed.

The following community and recreations centers are also planning to close their doors for the day:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Poo

Those offices will resume normal business hours the following day on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

What’s open?

Planning a park picnic or pondering the idea of pitching a tent at a county campsite? You’re in luck. County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year.

Camping reservations can be made online via the county’s camping reservations website. Keep in mind, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

Happy New Year, San Diego.

