Closed-door transcript released in Delphi case

Nov. 21—DELPHI — "I have concerns regarding the defense team and the totality of the circumstances surrounding your representation."

That was just part of Judge Fran Gull's in-chambers conversation Oct. 19 with Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, as well as Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, the former defense attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen.

The transcript of the closed-door conversation was released Monday evening as part of Rozzi and Baldwin's petition with the Indiana Supreme Court, an effort to continue their positions in the case.

It's been a year since Allen was arrested for the deaths of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, who went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County.

The next day, their bodies were found along Deer Creek.

During a police interview, Allen admitted to being on the bridge the day the girls went missing, though he stated he never saw the girls.

It was last month that Gull accused Rozzi and Baldwin of "gross negligence" after an acquaintance of Baldwin's reportedly leaked evidence — mainly crime scene photos — to a news agency, prompting the pair to initially withdraw their representation before offering to continue working on the case pro bono.

They were later officially disqualified during an Oct. 31 hearing inside Carroll Circuit Court, despite the pair arguing at the time that Allen wanted them to remain on the case.

But inside Monday's 29-page transcript, both Rozzi and Baldwin specifically addressed the leak and stated it would never happen again.

"We're locking down every single thing on Delphi," Baldwin said in part. "It's in a dedicated room. We put locks on our conference room or the war room where this guy went, my friend, went in and did this without my knowledge. No document, whether it's benign or something super, you know, like a crime scene photo, is ever gonna be left alone for a single, solitary second ever again."

Rozzi took a few moments to address the leak as well, arguing there have been leaks in the investigation since the very beginning.

"As soon as this crime occurred, they were investigating information that had been released," Rozzi noted, "because there were laypeople that were part of the search party and the implication is ... that those people that found those girls started to, essentially, disseminate or distribute information."

Rozzi continued, arguing that law enforcement attempted to "catch up" with the purported leaks, but they had already been released to the public.

Rozzi added he also believes other news agencies were "getting information from investigators on the ground that were at the crime scene."

"At the end of the day, what's going on in the cyber world and in the public, as you might expect in a case of this magnitude that's been publicized for six years, was beyond our control before we even got involved," Rozzi told Gull.

But McLeland appeared to disagree, per the transcript.

"I'm concerned that the leak is not just a one-time leak," he told Gull. "The evidence that we have shows it is an on-going leak, however, it's being done, and it's just — what's next? ... I have an issue, what's next?

"I spent the past 17 days investigating this night and day when I should have been focused on preparing for trial," McLeland continued. "And when I say day and night, I mean phone calls at 2 a.m., 3:30 a.m., night and day. ... So that's where I'm at, Judge."

Toward the end of their discussion, Gull ultimately made her own opinions known.

"I am gravely concerned about his (Allen's) rights to have competent, non-negligent representation," the judge told those in the room. "He clearly doesn't have that right now because what you have demonstrated is negligence and incompetence. ... I don't want to do this. I don't want to do this, but I will if I have to."

A few days after this closed-door discussion, Allen was assigned new defense attorneys (Fort Wayne-based Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato), and his trial that was set to begin in January has been pushed back to October.