Closed floating restaurant in Clermont County secured after breaking off into Ohio River

A temporarily closed floating restaurant in New Richmond, a small riverside town in rural Clermont County, is secure again after it broke away from its dock Saturday.

In a Facebook post, New Richmond Fire and EMS said personnel responded to the 300 block of Susanna Way after reports the Skipper's River Café and Steamboat Marina barge broke loose from its dock and began floating off into the Ohio River.

Crews on two EMS boats helped the owner of the restaurant pull it back to the docks and secure it to the riverbank. It is not clear whether anyone was on board.

Skipper's is moving from New Richmond to a new location about 50 miles downriver in Maysville, Kentucky, its owners announced Jan. 3. It is listed as temporarily closed online.

The Enquirer has reached out to the restaurant for comment but has yet to receive a response.

