Here’s what closed Guide Meridian Road late Friday in Bellingham

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Meridian Street opened to traffic about 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, after it closed in both directions from Kellogg to Stuart roads for a collision and car fire, according to Bellingham Police social media posts.

Officers responded to a fatal collision that occurred in the 4200 block of Meridian Street, according to the Bellingham Police log.

Teofilo Garcia Uribe, 36, was arrested for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run accident with death and driving under the influence at the scene. He is being held without bail Saturday, Jan. 7, at Whatcom County Jail, according to the online booking log.

The department expected the closure to last for several hours with the north-bound lanes opening first.

Traffic division and crime scene investigators were handling the collision investigation.