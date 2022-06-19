What is closed on Juneteenth 2022? Here's the full list

Amanda Garrity
·3 min read

Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were liberated — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Although it’s been celebrated for decades, Juneteenth didn't become a federal holiday until 2021. Going forward, the federal holiday will be observed on June 19 each year — unless it falls on a weekend, then it'll be observed on the closest working weekday.

"By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history, and celebrate progress, and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel," President Joseph Biden said at the signing in 2021.

Some state governments and private companies followed the federal government's lead, giving their employees the day off to celebrate, reflect and spend time with loved ones. As a result, government buildings, public schools and select businesses will be closed on Monday, June 20 in honor of Juneteenth.

Here's everything you need to know about what is open and closed on Juneteenth this year.

Banks

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan follow the Federal Reserve System's holiday schedule, which states that they will be closed on Monday, June 20. ATM branches will operate normally, though.

TD Bank will be closed on Sunday, June 19 and resume normal hours on Monday, according to their holiday schedule.

Post offices and shipping services

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed and mail won't be delivered on Monday, June 20. "Beginning in 2022, the Postal Service will recognize the Juneteenth National Independence Day as a holiday eligible to full-time and part-time career employees," the USPS wrote on their website.

UPS won't be offering its usual pickup and delivery service on Sunday, June 19, but they'll return to its normal schedule come Monday. Their website notes that some locations may follow modified hours, so call your local store ahead of time.

But if you really need to pop something in the mail, Fedex is your best bet. Juneteenth is noticeably absent from Fedex's 2022 holiday schedule, which means one thing: They'll be open for all your shipping and printing needs.

Schools

If school's not out for summer just yet, check their 2022 calendar to confirm if they're keeping their doors closed on Monday, June 20. Since it's a federal holiday, public schools are closed, but the same rules don't apply to private schools and universities.

The DMV

DMVs across the country will be closed on Monday, June 20 in honor of Juneteenth.

The Stock Market

For the first time in history, the stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth. The market closes at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, June 17 and won't open until 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21.

Stores

Even Best Buy, Target and other national chains recognize Juneteenth as an annual company holiday, most of their retail locations will be open on Juneteenth. That means, you can shop and eat at your favorite places all weekend long.

As always, call local stores and restaurants ahead of time to confirm their holiday hours.

Related:

