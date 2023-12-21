Closed lanes of I-275 between 5 Mile and Sibley Roads to reopen Friday

Travelers will get some relief ahead of the Christmas season, as a roadway opens up in Wayne County.

All lanes of Interstate 275 in each direction will soon reopen between 5 Mile and Sibley Roads in the county. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the move Thursday morning, part of its Revive275 project.

Work is ongoing to remove barrels and barrier walls in the area. Crews are also installing temporary pavement markings, including ramps and at the I-94 and I-96/M-14 interchanges.

The work is part of Revive275, a $281 million investment that began in July 2021, the project is currently 90% complete, according to MDOT.

The impacted section of the roadway is set to reopen Friday.

Work on the I-275 median and shoulders will continue over the winter. The project will resume in spring 2024, including installing new infrastructure, restoration work and more, with the Revive275 project completion expected by summer 2024.

