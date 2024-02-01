What is closed on President's Day in Arizona? Here's what to know

Presidents' Day, a federal holiday that takes place on the third Monday of February, commemorates the birthday of the first U.S. president, George Washington. Aside from honoring the nation's presidents who have served in office, the celebration is also known for offering students, government offices and some businesses a day off.

Although Wahington's birthday is on Feb. 22, the date was changed to February's third Monday after the U.S. Congress standardized most federal holidays so they would fall either on Friday or Monday, resulting in longer weekends.

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Feb. 19. Those preparing for the extended weekend should know what they can expect to be open and which errands should wait for later. Here's a guide for what can be expected to be open and closed on Presidents' Day in metro Phoenix.

What is open on Presidents' Day?

The Lincoln Memorial is seen on an overcast President's Day, February 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

People can expect most nongovernment establishments to remain open, but it's important to note that operating hours are likely to vary for the day. Most stores' adjusted hours of operation can be found on Google Maps, Apple Maps, Yelp or on stores' websites.

Here's a roundup of retail stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores that are expected to be open on Presidents Day.

Grocery stores : Fry's, Albertsons, Safeway, Wholefoods and Sprouts were expected to be open.

Pharmacies : CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid were expected to open on the date.

Retail chains : Target, Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, J.C Penny, Ross and all dollar stores were expected to remain open.

Restaurants : Most restaurants were expected to be open on Presidents' Day.

Delivery companies : UPS and FedEx mail delivery services were expected to operate, and all stores were expected to be open.

Home improvement stores: Lowe's and Home Depot were expected to be open on Presidents' Day

What is closed on Presidents Day?

Most government agencies were not expected to operate on Presidents' Day. Here's a roundup of the offices expected to be closed.

Schools and universities: Most public schools, colleges and universities were expected to close in observance of the holiday, but parents and students should check with their schools if they are unsure.

Banks: Most banks will be closed on Presidents' Day. Branches of Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, PNC, Truist and more will not open their branches on Jan. 19.

Post offices: The U.S. Postal Service said it won't be delivering any mail on Presidents' Day and retail locations will be closed.

Government offices: All nonessential federal and state government offices typically close on Presidents Day.

Department of Motor Vehicle Divisions: MVD offices were expected to be closed on the date.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is closed on President's Day in Arizona?