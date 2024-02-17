What’s closed on Presidents’ Day in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/ KUSI) — Monday, Feb. 19 is Presidents’ Day — a federal holiday in the U.S. that prompts the closure of several offices and services across the country as well as here in San Diego.

The occasion is intended to celebrate the very first president of the U.S. — George Washington — whose birthday falls on the holiday, along with 16th president Abraham Lincoln whose birthday is Feb. 12.

Here’s a look at City of San Diego offices and services that will be impacted by the federal holiday to start the week:

Presidents Day: From George Washington’s modest birthdays to big sales and 3-day weekends

Closed

· All City of San Diego administrative offices

· Container sales (trash, recycling and organic waste bins)

· All City libraries

· City swimming pools and recreation centers

· Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center

(Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.)

· Tecolote Canyon Nature Center

· Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices

· Development Services Department permitting services

(Online services will still be available, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations. Check online permit processing timelines for intake, review and permit issuance.)

· Personnel Department including Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices.

· Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center

(Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1.)

What’s open

· Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department.

(Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.)

· Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center, and Mattress Collection Site

· El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open to the public. All other City reservoirs will be closed.

· Chollas Lake, weather permitting

· City golf courses (holiday rates apply)

(Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk)

· Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center

· Tecolote Canyon Natural Park.

· City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road

· San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews

Are you among the lucky San Diegans who will enjoy a paid holiday Monday?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.