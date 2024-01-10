Closed roads, power outages remain in Bucks County after storm moved out. What to know

As the storm moved out of Bucks County on Wednesday, motorists and residents should remain wary of flooded and closed roads left in its wake. Others are also dealing with extended power outages.

"Rain and high winds are expected in our service area Wednesday into Friday," read an alert from PECO. "Do not touch or move downed wires and consider all downed wires as energized and extremely dangerous."

Bucks County spokesperson James O'Malley said the storm required six marine rescues of motorists trapped in their car. Officials from several Bucks towns also urged motorist not to enter flood waters or drive around barricades.

Here's is everything else to know about the storm and subsequent road closures and power outages in Bucks County.

Municipalities, townships across Bucks County warn of closed roads

Several Bucks County municipalities and townships have issued alerts for road closures on Wednesday.

Bedminster: The Bedminster Township Police Department issued an alert that Stonebridge Road between Tinsman Drive and Deep Run Road due to downed power lines and a fallen tree.

Irish Meetinghouse Road between Elephant Road and Blueberry Road is closed due to stream flooding, which required a rescue of a trapped motorist.

And Covered Bridge Road, south of Dark Hollow Road is closed due to flooding on the Tohickon Creek. Also, Deer Run Road, between Route 113 and Farm School Road is closed due to flooding.

Doylestown: The Doylestown Police Department notified motorists that Shady Retreat Road is still closed between Iron Hill Road and Burpee Road due to a down tree.

And Furlong Road is still closed between Woodcrest and Sauerman Road for a down tree.

Also in Doylestown, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department sent an alert that sections of Old Dublin Pike, East Street, and Veterans Lane are closed, due to downed trees and power wires.

Middletown: The Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company issued a notification on Facebook that Banks Road, Jeffrey Lane and Fee Avenue are closed. Parts of Route 413 are also closed.

Northampton Township: The Northampton Township Police Department sent an alert on its Facebook page that Almshouse Road between Hatboro Road and Spencer Road is now open, but several other roads remained closed.

Sackettsford Road, from Old Jacksonville Road to the township line

Sackettsford Road, between Spencer Road and Orchard Lane.

Bridgetown Pike in the area of Watergate Drive.

Buck Road from Stoneyford Road toward Newtown Township.

Bristol Road between 2nd Street Pike and Knowles Avenue.

Solebury: The Solebury Police Department issued an alert Wednesday morning indicating several road there remain closed, while Comfort Road between Route 263 and Laurel Road has reopened.

Route 202 between Ingham and Lower Mountain Road.

River Road between Route 232 and Aquetong Road.

River Road between Laurel and Cuttalossa Road.

Old Carversville between River Road and Fleecydale Road.

Old Windy Bush Road, off of Route 232.

Sugan Road to Paxson Hill.

Upper Makefield Township: The Upper Makefield Police Department posted on its Facebook page that several roads remain closed:

100 Thompson Mill Road to the Wrightstown Township line. This section of roadway will be closed for most of the day.

3 Buckmanville Road.

118 Walker Road.

River Road between Barlow Ridge Road and Lookout Park.

River Road between Jonathan Way and Francisco’s on the River.

PECO warns of power outages throughout service area

PECO took to social media early Wednesday to alert customers of power outages and what to do in case you experience an outage.

"A large storm with strong winds and heavy rains impacted our service territories," read PECO's post on X, the social media platform formerly knows as Twitter. "PECO’s crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to customers. To report outages, visit http://PECO.com/outages"

Northampton Township officials also warned of intermittent power outages there.

According to PECO's outage tracker, more than 2,900 customers in Bucks County are currently without power as of 11 a.m., including in Bensalem, Falls, Lower Southampton, New Hope, Lower Southampton, Lower Makefield and Yardley.

