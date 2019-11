Zaha Hadid Architects, Wangjing Soho (Beijing)

“This is a special project to me, as I had the opportunity to work on this at the beginning of my career,” says Provoost of ZHA’s Beijing towers, which opened in 2014. “To see it go from drawings on a screen to an actual building that thousands of people use on a daily basis is a unique experience. [It was] a project I had to include in the book.”