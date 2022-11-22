A Closer Look At Capital Power Corporation's (TSE:CPX) Uninspiring ROE

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Capital Power

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Capital Power is:

5.6% = CA$158m ÷ CA$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.06 in profit.

Does Capital Power Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Capital Power has a lower ROE than the average (7.3%) in the Renewable Energy industry classification.

roe
roe

That's not what we like to see. However, a low ROE is not always bad. If the company's debt levels are moderate to low, then there's still a chance that returns can be improved via the use of financial leverage. When a company has low ROE but high debt levels, we would be cautious as the risk involved is too high. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Capital Power by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Capital Power's Debt And Its 5.6% ROE

It's worth noting the high use of debt by Capital Power, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.22. The combination of a rather low ROE and significant use of debt is not particularly appealing. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Conclusion

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. Profit growth rates, versus the expectations reflected in the price of the stock, are a particularly important to consider. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds

    The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from the rest of its holdings into the custody accounts to address frequent shortfalls. Wall Street Journal reported that Celsius continued to mix deposits in so-called withh

  • US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by energy shares, China curbs; Disney supports Dow

    Wall Street's main indexes began the week on a dull note on Monday due to curbs in China and losses in energy stocks following a report of a likely increase in oil output, while gains in Disney helped ease the pressure on the Dow. The S&P 500 energy sector index tumbled 4% to its lowest level in four weeks as oil prices slid more than 5% after the Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. Global markets were also spooked by a surge in COVID cases in China as the world's second largest economy shut businesses and schools in hard-hit districts and tightening rules for entering the city as infections ticked higher.

  • Analysis-Kohl's snub of big sale-leaseback sets up new clash with hedge funds

    Kohl's Corp's reluctance to sell much of its real estate and then lease it back has set up the U.S. department store operator for a new confrontation with hedge funds. Macellum Capital Management LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC are among hedge funds that have been pressuring Kohl's to cash out on assets and return money to shareholders after launching challenges in the last two years that led to three newcomers joining the company's board. Kohl's shares are down 37% year-to-date, double the drop of the broader stock market, as investors fret over its plummeting sales after the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company unsuccessfully tried to sell itself in the first half of 2022.

  • ECB's Nagel opens door to smaller hikes but sees long way to go

    Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel opened the door on Tuesday to smaller interest rate increases by the European Central Bank but said there was still a long way to go in raising borrowing costs. With euro zone inflation running in double digits, the ECB has been raising rates in record 75 basis-point steps but a number of policymakers have called for smaller hikes from December. Nagel, among the ECB's hawks who generally favour higher rates, told reporters a 50-basis-point increase would also count as "strong" but added rates were still so low as to stimulate the economy and "relatively far" from restricting it.

  • Is Trending Stock Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) a Buy Now?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Berkshire Hathaway B Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Fallen Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital’s Founder Says FTX Set Crypto Back Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsA string of high-profile crypto crises could set the industry back by almost a decade, according to the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, whose J

  • Pair of Boston Celtics guards ranked eighth and ninth-best active NBA players born in 1994

    The players in question ranked out as the eighth and ninth-best among their age cohort respectively according to Global Rating.

  • World Cup 2022 betting: Germany and Spain are favored in their opening games Wednesday

    Germany and Spain are both heavily favored to advance to the knockout stage from Group E.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low on Renewed Contagion Fears

    ALSO: Singapore's central bank is under scrutiny over whether Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange received favorable regulatory treatment, Sam Reynolds writes.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

    LG Chem plans to spend $3 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.