Good morning, readers. This is reporter Rachel Wegner.

A Nashville police officer fatally shot a man early Thursday morning after 911 callers reported an abandoned car and gunfire in the woods in Madison. Body and dash camera footage revealed the tense moments that led to the shooting. Police said they tried for nearly 40 minutes to convince the man to surrender as he continued to fire shots from a semi-automatic pistol.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is the 10th person to be shot by Nashville police in 2021. An investigation into the shooting is now underway. I took a closer look at how the shooting unfolded and what we know so far.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A closer look at a fatal shooting by police